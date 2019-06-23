Report: Pelosi Asked Trump To Delay ICE Raids

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly spoke with President Donald Trump on Friday night about holding off on deportation raids scheduled for the weekend.

Pelosi called the president on the phone and asked him to delay the planned Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids that Trump had been heralding as part of his administration’s fix for illegal immigration and the border crisis, CNN reported Saturday.

The top Democrat reportedly said she wanted time to discus immigration policy with the president, who had recently tweeted that the deportation operation would proceed as scheduled. Trump emphasized that the “people that ICE will apprehend have already been ordered to be deported. This means that they have run from the law and run from the courts.” (RELATED: Chicago Mayor ‘Will Not Cooperate’ With ICE To Deport Illegal Immigrants)

The people that Ice will apprehend have already been ordered to be deported. This means that they have run from the law and run from the courts. These are people that are supposed to go back to their home country. They broke the law by coming into the country, & now by staying. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

But there was a quick change of tone from the president.

“At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!” Trump tweeted on Saturday. (RELATED: ICE Confirms Trump’s Claim That Millions Of Illegal Immigrants Will Be Deported)

At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019 Pelosi noted Trump’s change of heart and said “delay was welcome. Time is needed for comprehensive immigration reform.”

“Mr. President, delay is welcome. Time is needed for comprehensive immigration reform. Families belong together,” she tweeted.

Mr. President, delay is welcome. Time is needed for comprehensive immigration reform. Families belong together. https://t.co/R9PDrfaKWj — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 22, 2019

