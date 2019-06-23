Politics

Report: Pelosi Asked Trump To Delay ICE Raids

Trump speaks at the Rose Garden and Pelosi talks at a weekly press conference (REUTERS)

REUTERS)

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly spoke with President Donald Trump on Friday night about holding off on deportation raids scheduled for the weekend.

Pelosi called the president on the phone and asked him to delay the planned Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids that Trump had been heralding as part of his administration’s fix for illegal immigration and the border crisis, CNN reported Saturday.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reacts after signing the Taxpayer First Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) reacts after signing the Taxpayer First Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

The top Democrat reportedly said she wanted time to discus immigration policy with the president, who had recently tweeted that the deportation operation would proceed as scheduled. Trump emphasized that the “people that ICE will apprehend have already been ordered to be deported. This means that they have run from the law and run from the courts.” (RELATED: Chicago Mayor ‘Will Not Cooperate’ With ICE To Deport Illegal Immigrants)

But there was a quick change of tone from the president.

U.S. President Trump listens during Oval Office meeting at the White House in Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to questions during a meeting with Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst.

“At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!” Trump tweeted on Saturday. (RELATED: ICE Confirms Trump’s Claim That Millions Of Illegal Immigrants Will Be Deported)

Pelosi noted Trump’s change of heart and said “delay was welcome. Time is needed for comprehensive immigration reform.”

“Mr. President, delay is welcome. Time is needed for comprehensive immigration reform. Families belong together,” she tweeted.

Follow David on Twitter

 