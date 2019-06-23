Trump Settles Speculation About Mike Pence, And Whether He Wants A Third Term In Office

President Donald Trump said in an interview airing Sunday that he is “100%” certain Vice President Mike Pence will be his running mate in 2020, and he will accept the results of the election if he loses.

“Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd asked Trump about the two topics, which have been a source of recent speculation because of the president’s public remarks.

Trump’s comments in an interview on “Fox & Friends” on June 14 led to speculation among some political observers and pundits that he is considering replacing Pence. Trump has also made off-hand remarks over the past several months about remaining in office beyond a second term, leading to speculation among some Trump critics that he might refuse to leave office if he loses in 2020.

Trump shot down the idea in the interview with Todd.

“I only joke,” Trump told Todd, adding moments later that “there won’t be a third term.”

“You will accept the results?” Todd asked.

“One hundred percent. Sure,” the president replied.

Trump said at an event on April 18 that he may remain in office for another “10 or 14 years.” Trump wondered on Twitter on June 16 whether voters would “demand” that he stay in office beyond 2024.

Trump said he has made the comments in the past in order to provoke the media.

“I joke and I say, ‘Watch, I will drive Chuck Todd crazy,'” Trump told Todd.

The Republican also shot down speculation that he will replace Pence as his running mate.

“Speaking of driving people crazy, when you were asked about Mike Pence in 2024 and you … paused a minute about endorsing him as your successor, that got a lot of people going, ‘Is Mike Pence 100% on your ticket in 2020?'” Todd said. (RELATED: Jake Tapper Shows Mike Pence That Trump Hasn’t Made 2024 Endorsement)

“Well, look, look — 100%, yes,” Trump said.

“[H]e’s been a terrific vice president. He’s my friend,” Trump added, saying there was “zero” chance that Pence would be replaced.

Trump said that he has not endorsed Pence for 2024 because the race is so far away, and because he doesn’t know for sure if Pence plans to run.

“I mean, you know, I’m not even thinking of it. It’s so far out. I mean, It’s so far out. That would be the only reason. Now what happens in 2024? I don’t know that Mike is going to run. I don’t know who’s running or anything else,” said Trump.

