Steph Curry’s Wife Admits She’s Sent Him ‘Hundreds’ Of Nude Photos

Wife of pro basketball player Steph Curry admitted she sends the Golden State Warriors player nude photos while he’s on the road.

Ayesha Curry, 30, revealed she has sent Steph “hundreds” of nudes over the years during an appearance on E!’s Daily Pop, according to a report published Monday by the New York Post.

“He won’t delete them off of his phone, he’s not that secure with his phone so it’s actually one of the scariest things in my life,” Ayesha admitted when asked what she thought about actress Bella Thorne’s latest nude photo hack.

Thorne posted her own nudes on her social media after being allegedly blackmailed by a hacker. The former Disney channel star has received support and criticism from other stars including Whoopi Goldberg. (RELATED: Bella Thorne Posts Her Own Nudes After A Hacker Threatened To Release The Photos)

“If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are, don’t take nude pictures of yourself,” Goldberg said. “When they’re hacking you, they’re hacking all of your stuff. So whether it’s one picture or a million pictures, once you take that picture, it goes into the cloud and it’s available for any hacker that wants it.”

I don’t think it’s easy to just say don’t take nude photos. Sometimes, these celebrities are so busy that’s the only way they can be intimate with their partners. Ideally, people would just not hack into other people’s things. However, if you don’t want your nudes to be dumped online, you should probably find a more secure way to store them.