Georgia Football Player Jeremiah Holloman Dismissed After Alleged Assault

Receiver Jeremiah Holloman has been thrown off the Georgia football team.

Hollomon, who was one of the best players for the Bulldogs, was removed from the squad last week after an investigation into whether or not he allegedly choked a woman and punched her in the face back in 2018, according to The Covington News. The unnamed victim needed six stitches, and she didn’t press charges. Holloman told police initially after the incident he hit her with a “quick jab” in response to her making contact first.

“Jeremiah Holloman no longer represents the University of Georgia football program. We expect every member of our team to uphold the highest standards and values of the University of Georgia and Georgia football. It is disappointing when this does not happen,” head coach Kirby Smart told The Covington News about the incident. (RELATED: Georgia Football Players Tyler Simmons And Tyrique Stevenson Arrested For Alleged Incident At Bar)

I know I rag on the SEC more than just about anybody in the world, but they should be commended when they do the right thing.

If Kirby Smart made the decision Holloman did something wrong, then he should be applauded for kicking him off of the team.

There are plenty of coaches who would still let a kid play as long as he wasn’t facing criminal charges, which was the exact case here.

You’re innocent until proven guilty in this country, but there’s nothing that says a coach has to keep you on his roster if he thinks you’ve done something wrong.

That appears to be the conclusion Smart came to, and Holloman was shown the exit. Smart is clearly sending a message to his team. If he’s willing to cut one of his best players, then he’s probably willing to cut anybody for just about anything.

We’ll have to see if Holloman lands at another program. Given the fact he was never charged for the alleged assault, I’d say chances are very high. That’s just the way college football works.

H/T: Barstool Sports