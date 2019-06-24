John Stamos Opens Up About The Future Of ‘Fuller House’ And The Absence Of Lori Loughlin

Actor John Stamos revealed he isn’t sure what will happen in the coming season of “Fuller House” after the decision to cut co-star Lori Loughlin was made.

Loughlin reportedly will not be returning for the final season of “Fuller House” and fans have been wondering what the show plans to do about her absence, according to a report published Monday by Entertainment Tonight.

Loughlin was removed from the show after she and her husband were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California. The “Full House” actress and her husband pleaded not guilty in April.

Stamos claimed he’s trying to “figure [Loughlin’s absence] out.” (RELATED: Lori Loughlin Reportedly Signs Autographs Before College Admissions Scam Hearing)

“I haven’t been on the show yet and it hasn’t come up, so I’m going to talk to some people about it this week and see what’s going on,” Stamos told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m just going to wait a little longer before I talk about it. It’s a difficult situation for everyone involved. I don’t mean just on our side.

I am also interested in seeing how they cover up her absence. She does play Aunt Becky on the show and she had a pretty important role. I hope they don’t put her in a hospital or make Uncle Jesse divorce her. Maybe they can just send her on a trip for work?