Brooklyn Nets Favored To Sign Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets are the favorite to land NBA superstar and current Warriors forward Kevin Durant.

According to odds from Caesars, the Nets are at the top of the odds at -125. The Warriors are in second at +200 to land Durant, who suffered an achilles injury against the Raptors in the NBA finals. The Knicks are sitting in a distant third at +500. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Win The NBA Championship After Beating The Warriors In Game 6)

New favorite in the race for KD: BROOOOOKLYN (via @br_betting) pic.twitter.com/CcHLfa2EXo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2019

Two months ago, it seemed like Durant to the Knicks was pretty much a done deal. It seemed like there was no chance he’d return to the Warriors and everybody thought New York would be the landing spot for the insanely talented forward.

His achilles injury changed absolutely everything.

Now, there’s no guarantee he’ll ever return to be the same player. He can opt in for another year with the Warriors, but there’s no guarantee he’ll be doing that.

I honestly have no idea why the Nets are at the top of the list. Perhaps, they might be one of the teams still willing to give him a max contract with no idea how great he’ll be going forward.

Achilles injuries are brutal and players rarely come back to prime form after them.

We’ll have to see what happens, but the Nets being at the top is a bit mind-boggling to me. What I will say for sure, it looks like the Knicks are quickly fading out of play.

If I was Durant, I’d take a max deal if I could get it somewhere. Given the fact we have no idea how he’ll be going forward, you have to get your money while you can.