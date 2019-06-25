Editorial

Brooklyn Nets Favored To Sign Kevin Durant

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 04: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors looks toward the scoreboard in the second quarter during Game Three of the Second Round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on May 4, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

The Brooklyn Nets are the favorite to land NBA superstar and current Warriors forward Kevin Durant.

According to odds from Caesars, the Nets are at the top of the odds at -125. The Warriors are in second at +200 to land Durant, who suffered an achilles injury against the Raptors in the NBA finals. The Knicks are sitting in a distant third at +500. (RELATED: Toronto Raptors Win The NBA Championship After Beating The Warriors In Game 6)

Two months ago, it seemed like Durant to the Knicks was pretty much a done deal. It seemed like there was no chance he’d return to the Warriors and everybody thought New York would be the landing spot for the insanely talented forward.

His achilles injury changed absolutely everything.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 35 (@easymoneysniper) on

Now, there’s no guarantee he’ll ever return to be the same player. He can opt in for another year with the Warriors, but there’s no guarantee he’ll be doing that.

I honestly have no idea why the Nets are at the top of the list. Perhaps, they might be one of the teams still willing to give him a max contract with no idea how great he’ll be going forward.

Achilles injuries are brutal and players rarely come back to prime form after them.

We’ll have to see what happens, but the Nets being at the top is a bit mind-boggling to me. What I will say for sure, it looks like the Knicks are quickly fading out of play.

If I was Durant, I’d take a max deal if I could get it somewhere. Given the fact we have no idea how he’ll be going forward, you have to get your money while you can.