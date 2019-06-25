Driver Involved In Crash Killing 7 Motorcyclists Pleads Not Guilty

The driver involved in a New Hampshire crash that killed 7 motorcyclists pleaded not guilty to 7 charges of negligent homicide on Tuesday.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the driver, was towing a flatbed trailer behind his pick-up truck that collided with the motorcyclists, according to The Associated Press.

Prosecutors allege Zhukovskyy was responsible for each death by driving “erratically and across the double-yellow centerline, thereby causing a collision,” as stated in charging documents. (RELATED: 7 Dead, 3 Injured In Deadly New Hampshire Motorcycle Crash)

Zhukovskyy is to be placed under preventative detention and shall not operate a motor vehicle or travel outside of New Hampshire.

“The court finds by clear and convincing evidence release will endanger the safety of the defendant or the public for the following reasons: Defendant’s criminal and driving history exhibit a pattern of operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner. If released he will likely present a danger to the safety of defendant or the public,” the bail order states. (RELATED: Multiple People Dead In 28-Vehicle Crash, Truck Driver Charged)

Zhukovskyy has been ordered to appear in court in November and December 2019 at Coos Superior Court in Lancaster, New Hampshire with a final pretrial hearing on November 4.

