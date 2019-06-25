Trump On Rising Iran Tensions: ‘No More John Kerry And Obama!’

President Donald Trump said that Iran’s leaders only understand “Strength and Power” and warned “No more John Kerry [and] Obama!” Tuesday on Twitter.

“Iran leadership doesn’t understand the words ‘nice’ or ‘compassion,’ they never have. Sadly, the thing they do understand is Strength and Power, and the USA is by far the most powerful Military Force in the world, with 1.5 Trillion Dollars invested over the last two years alone,” Trump wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

Trump signed an executive order Monday placing “hard-hitting” sanctions on Iranian leaders after increased tensions over the past week. Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Mousavi said Tuesday on Twitter that the sanctions are the “permanent closure of the path of diplomacy.” (RELATED: Trump Says He Does Not Need Congressional Approval To Strike Iran)

“The wonderful Iranian people are suffering, and for no reason at all. Their leadership spends all of its money on Terror, and little on anything else. The U.S. has not forgotten Iran’s use of IED’s [and] EFP’s (bombs), which killed 2000 Americans, and wounded many more,” Trump wrote Tuesday on Twitter.

“Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality. Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No more John Kerry [and] Obama!” he continued.

Iran said it will take steps to cut its requirements under the 2015 nuclear deal that Trump pulled the U.S. out of in May 2018, NBC News reported citing Iranian semi-official news outlet Fars.

Trump’s “strength and power” rant comes after he refuted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s contention that he needs congressional approval to order a strike on Iran Monday. She made the comments after Trump geared up to launch a military strike against Iran then called it off because he said it would not be a proportional response Friday.

