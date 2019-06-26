STUDY: 20% Of People With AirPods Use Them During Sex

AirPods are apparently pretty popular when it comes to having sex.

According to Glamour Fame, a study from TickPicks found that 20% of people with AirPods use them while having sex.

Yes, one in five people with AirPods are apparently deciding to toss them in while getting intimate.

I say this with complete seriousness, I can't imagine having sex, and having a woman pop in some AirPods at some point. Blasting music is one thing.

Throwing in your AirPods is pretty much giving the person you're engaged in sexual activity with a massive metaphorical middle finger.

Would it be funny? Maybe, but it's also just too outrageous to take seriously. Listen up, guys. If a woman ever throws in her AirPods while getting down to business, then walk right out the door on your way to find a new fling.

As a guy, I would be terrified trying to pull off this move. I’d just assume I’d get slapped immediately if in the middle of intercourse I had the audacity to put headphones in.

I’m almost tempted to just try it at this point without saying anything just to see the reaction. Something tells me I might end up with a black eye.

Again, it’s almost too outrageous to fathom.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on this whole situation, and best of luck to all the guys out there who are about to try this stunt. I hope you have great insurance for the medicals bills that come as a result of your girlfriend swinging on you.