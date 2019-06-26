Entertainment

Kim Kardashian Accused Of Cultural Appropriation After Releasing New Shapewear Line

Kim Kardashian speaks as US President Donald Trump holds an event on second chance hiring and criminal justice reform in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 13, 2019. (Photo credit MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist

The internet accused reality TV star Kim Kardashian of cultural appropriation Tuesday after the launch of her shapewear line Kimono.

Critics labeled the name of Kardashian’s shapewear line cultural appropriation, according to a report published Wednesday by the New York Post.

“Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year,” Kardashian tweeted along with photos of the new line. “I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work.” (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Speaks At White House Hiring And Re-Entry Event As Part Of Criminal Justice Reform)

Critics of Kardashian immediately pointed out the irony of the name. While the name of her fashion line is Kimono, the product doesn’t resemble the traditional Japanese robe.

“Basically, what you’re doing is creating a line of underwear and calling them, ‘traditional Japanese garments’. Is that what you’re aiming for?” Yuko Kato, a BBC News editor tweeted.

“Or, are you intentionally taking a Japanese word of specific and extreme cultural significance, stripping away its meaning, and appropriating it for your brand?” Kato added. “I do hope not, but intentional or otherwise, that will be the result. That’s why many Japanese are crying foul.”

Kardashian reportedly filed a trademark application last April for the word “Kimono” and has filed more applications for different variations including “Kimono Body,” “Kimono Solutionwear” and “Kimono Intimates” this past month.