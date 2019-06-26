‘The Office’ Will Leave Netflix In January 2021, Will Stream On NBC Platform

“The Office” is leaving Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday night, the hit show will leave when the current deal expires at the end of 2020. It’ll then begin to stream on an NBC platform.

Netflix’s official Twitter account also confirmed the news.

We’re sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts’ content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021 — Netflix US (@netflix) June 25, 2019

My friends, this sucks. There’s no other way to put it. This absolutely sucks. “The Office” is by far and away the best part about Netflix. (RELATED: NetflixStreams 164.8 Million Hours Of Video Every Day)

I watch it virtually everyday, whether it’s when I eat, work out or just relaxing. It’s a go to show for just about any occasion, and it’s been that way ever since I got Netflix.

Now, it’s leaving for an NBC platform. I’m not the kind of person to get outraged, but this is frustrating as all hell.

First, we lost “It’s Always Sunny” and now “The Office.” At what point will it just be too much? Should we just be shelling out for a billion different streaming services?

NBC has lost its damn mind if they think everybody will abandon Netflix to stream their content on a different platform. It’s just not going to happen.

My guess is we’re not at the end of the road here. “Parks and Rec” is also an NBC product, which means it’s also probably leaving Netflix.

Shoutout to Netflix and NBC for ruining my day. What an absolute joke of a situation!