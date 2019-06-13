John Kraskinski Releases Funny Stanley Cup Video With Roy From ‘The Office’

John Krasinski released an awesome video Wednesday night moments before game seven of the Stanley Cup Final between the Bruins and Blues.

Krasinski, who is a massive fan of the Bruins, posted a video of himself poking fun at and talking about how much he missed fellow “The Office” star Jenna Fischer, who is a Blues fan. (RELATED: St. Louis Blues Win The Stanley Cup After Beating The Bruins 4-1 In Game 7)

It seemed like a normal video, and then David Denman appeared. For those of who don’t know, Denman played Roy in the hit NBC show and was Pam’s love interest before she got married to Jim.

If you’re a fan of the comedy, this video is absolutely awesome. Give it a watch below as Denman pretty much stays in character once he’s told the video is for Fischer.

It’s incredible the kind of impact this show is still making after not being on the air for several years. Here we are moments before the Stanley Cup Final, and Krasinski drops a video that has fans going wild.

The relationship between Pam and Jim was one of the most famous TV couples in the history of entertainment and it still spins up fans all these years later.

Unfortunately for Krasinski, Fischer ended up winning this one as the Bruins went down 4-1 to the Blues in game seven.

I love you St. Louis! I love all of you who watched this game at Enterprise Center. I love all of you who watched in the pouring rain from Busch Stadium. From viewing parties and at home! We All Bleed Blue! Congratulations @StLouisBlues Stanley Cup Winners! https://t.co/sGib9JunPl — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) June 13, 2019

The fact Fischer and Krasinski were both involved with the Stanley Cup Final is awesome. Bringing in the man who played Roy was an extra special treat for fans of the hit show.

Hopefully, those two find more ways to team up in the future. Again, the show hasn’t been on TV in several years and the fans are still rabid.

I can’t wait to see what they do next.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter