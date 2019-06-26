UFC Star Ben Askren Predicts Tom Cruise Would Beat Justin Bieber In A Fight

UFC star Ben Askren thinks Tom Cruise would get a victory in a potential fight against Justin Bieber.

“I’m gonna say Tom Cruise. Justin Bieber seems like a wimp. Like, Tom Cruise at least seems like he’s probably been through some sh*t,” Askren said in a video posted by TMZ on Tuesday when discussing a potential bout. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Watch his full comments below:

I know the odds opened up in Bieber’s favor for a potential fight, but it really does seem like everybody is taking Cruise.

You know the legendary actor has to have something going for him when a star fighter like Askren is in his corner.

I really don’t care what the odds say. As I’ve said many times at this point, I’m all in on Cruise. I was kind of on the fence to start, but not anymore.

Give me the “Mission: Impossible” star all day. He’s got dad strength, he’s almost certainly physically stronger and I just don’t think Bieber can last long in a fight.

I could be wrong, but I’ve seen nothing to convince me the singing sensation could take Cruise. Nothing at all.

Sound off in the comments with who you think would win. My guess is most of you will side with Askren and myself.