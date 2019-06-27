Booker To Attend Fundraiser Hosted By Executive Tied To Migrant Detentions Days After Criticizing ICE Policies

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has been vocal about Immigration and Customs Enforcement policies while on the campaign trail, but he’s scheduled to meet with an executive tied to migrant detentions Friday.

The 2020 presidential hopeful will be attending a fundraiser Friday co-hosted by Joseph DiVincenzo, the Essex County, New Jersey, executive who is in charge of a county that houses undocumented immigrants. The county has been known for having poor conditions for illegal immigrants, Politico reported.

This fundraising event comes after Booker was vocal against current immigration policies at Wednesday night’s 2020 Democratic debate. Booker spoke in Spanish and talked about ICE policies and making sure that immigrants “do not leave their human rights at the border.” (RELATED: Beto Spends Half His Time Answering In Spanish While Booker Looks On, Shocked)

WATCH:

In another part of Wednesday evening’s debate, Booker spoke out against corporate consolidation and said America should have an economy that “works for everyone.” Another person co-hosting the Friday fundraiser is power broker George Norcross. Progressives have accused him of crony capitalism, Politico reported.

“I live in a low-income black and brown community and see every day this economy is not working for average Americans,” Booker said Wednesday evening at the debate. “The indicators being used from [gross domestic product] to Wall Street’s rankings is not helping people in my community. It is about time we have an economy that works for everybody, not just the wealthiest in our nation.”

WATCH:

Twenty-one progressive organizations signed a letter last week asking Booker to cancel the fundraiser. There is no indication he will do so, according to Politico.

“We admire your stance on ICE, your pledge not to take [political action committee] money, and your advocacy for the underserved, and yet we feel that these convictions are undermined by your acceptance of a fundraiser hosted by George Norcross and Joe DiVincenzo,” the letter read according to Politico.

Booker remains the same person who is fighting for justice and standing up for what he believes in, according to his presidential campaign spokesperson Sabrina Singh.

“Cory is the same person he has always been, someone who has never hesitated to stand up and fight tough fights, fight injustice, and work to build a more fair country,” Singh said in a statement.

