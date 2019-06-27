Editorial

Ivanka Stuns In Gorgeous Silver Dress During Japan Trip

Advisor to the US President Ivanka Trump (R) and US Senior Advisor Jared Kushner attend the G20 Osaka Summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019. (Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads when she stepped out Thursday in a gorgeous silver dress during her trip to Osaka, Japan, for the G20 Leaders Summit.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Photo credit:BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit:BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit:BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit:BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve pleated number that went down past her knees as she joined husband, Jared Kushner, and President Donald Trump where they were welcomed to the summit by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady)

(Photo credit:BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit:BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit:BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit:BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit:BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo creditBRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

She completed the fantastic look with loose hair, a matching silver belt and white high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

To say she looked incredible would be a serious understatement.

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Ivanka always looks perfect no matter what the occasion as has been documented before. Most notably, the first daughter made headlines when she showed up in a beautiful sleeveless black and white dress during a meeting at the Oval Office at the White House. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Ivanka Trump, counselor to the president, speaks as US President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with advisors to receive an update on the fentanyl epidemic in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on June 25, 2019. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump, counselor to the president, speaks as US President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with advisors to receive an update on the fentanyl epidemic in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on June 25, 2019. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump, counselor to the president, speaks as US President Donald Trump listens as he meets with advisors to receive an update on the fentanyl epidemic in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on June 25, 2019. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.