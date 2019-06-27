Ivanka Stuns In Gorgeous Silver Dress During Japan Trip

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads when she stepped out Thursday in a gorgeous silver dress during her trip to Osaka, Japan, for the G20 Leaders Summit.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve pleated number that went down past her knees as she joined husband, Jared Kushner, and President Donald Trump where they were welcomed to the summit by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

She completed the fantastic look with loose hair, a matching silver belt and white high heels.

To say she looked incredible would be a serious understatement.

Ivanka always looks perfect no matter what the occasion as has been documented before. Most notably, the first daughter made headlines when she showed up in a beautiful sleeveless black and white dress during a meeting at the Oval Office at the White House.

