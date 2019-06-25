Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Sleeveless Black And White Dress At WH

Ivanka Trump definitely turned heads Tuesday when she stepped out wearing a gorgeous black and white dress for a meeting at the White House.
The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve striped black and white number during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office where she and other administration officials gave the president an update on the Fentynol epidemic. (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks As First Lady)
She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a white leather belt and black high heels. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)
To say she looked fantastic would be an understatement.
“Today, I had the opportunity to brief bipartisan Senators from across the nation on our #PledgetoAmericasWorkers and our efforts to create more and better paying jobs for the nation’s hard working taxpayers,” Ivanka captioned her post on Instagram in the beautiful dress, along with a couple of photos from the day’s gatherings. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)
The first daughter’s fashion sense is always right on point as has been documented numerous times. Most recently, she stunned when she showed up wearing a pretty navy blue and white dress during a trip to North Carolina last week.
