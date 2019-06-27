REPORT: LeBron James Is Giving Anthony Davis The Number 23 Jersey For The Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is reportedly preparing to make a mind-boggling decision.

According to Yahoo Sports, the three-time NBA champion is giving his number 23 jersey to Anthony Davis. Yes, the face of the franchise is giving up his jersey to the newest guy on the team.

It really doesn’t get much softer than that move at all.

Imagine being the face of a franchise, the greatest player of a generation, being a worldwide icon and then giving up your jersey to a guy who hasn’t played a single game with you.

What a sad fall from grace for King James. He never would have done this a few years ago. Not a chance in hell.

Now, he needs some serious help and will apparently do anything to get it. Giving up your number is for bums. It’s not for star players.

It’s damn sure not for somebody of LeBron James‘ stature.

I thought the Lakers might be good this season. Not anymore. If LeBron is this soft, then Los Angeles has no chance. No chance at all.

You might as well just pack it in and call it a day.

Shame, shame. You just hate to see people who were once at the top of the world have such a fall from grace.