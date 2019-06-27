Ocasio-Cortez’s Chief Of Staff Implies Conservative Democrats Are Racist, Deletes Tweet

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, posted a tweet Thursday calling conservative Democrats “New Southern Democrats” because they “seem hell bent to do to black and brown people today what the old Southern Democrats did in the 40s.”

“Instead of ‘fiscally conservative but social liberal,'” Chakrabarti tweeted, “let’s call the New Democrats and Blue Dog Caucus the ‘New Southern Democrats.’ They certainly seem hell bent to do to black and brown people today what the old Southern Democrats did in the 40s.”

The tweet was deleted soon after, but the image was captured and posted by National Republican Senatorial Committee senior advisor Matt Whitlock, who later posted that the tweet shows “that the member sets the tone for the office and the staff follows.”

Whitlock then noticed that Chakrabarti decided to “double down” on the concept while still deleting the tweet.

Chakrabarti issued a replacement tweet, which was also retweeted by his boss, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez.

“Can we stop calling the Blue Dog Caucus ‘fiscally conservative but socially liberal?'” he wrote. “I missed the part of fiscal conservativeness or social liberalness that includes wasting $4.5 billion of taxpayer money to put kids in concentration camps.” (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Gives Illegal Immigrants Advice On Evading Federal Law Enforcement)

Chakrabarti later tried to clarify his statement by stating that one does not have to be a racist to “enable a racist system.”

Didn’t realize this needed to be said, but: you can be someone who does not personally harbor ill will towards a race, but through your actions still enable a racist system. And a lot of New Democrats and Blue Dogs did that today. — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) June 27, 2019

This is in reference to my comparing Blue Dogs and New Democrats to 1940s Southern Democrats. Southern Democrats enabled a racist system too. I have no idea how personally racist they all were. And we’re seeing the same dynamic play out now. — Saikat Chakrabarti (@saikatc) June 27, 2019

But Whitlock had already responded to that point: