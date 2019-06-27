Politics

Ocasio-Cortez’s Chief Of Staff Implies Conservative Democrats Are Racist, Deletes Tweet

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Scott Morefield Reporter

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, posted a tweet Thursday calling conservative Democrats “New Southern Democrats” because they “seem hell bent to do to black and brown people today what the old Southern Democrats did in the 40s.”

“Instead of ‘fiscally conservative but social liberal,'” Chakrabarti tweeted, “let’s call the New Democrats and Blue Dog Caucus the ‘New Southern Democrats.’ They certainly seem hell bent to do to black and brown people today what the old Southern Democrats did in the 40s.”

The tweet was deleted soon after, but the image was captured and posted by National Republican Senatorial Committee senior advisor Matt Whitlock, who later posted that the tweet shows “that the member sets the tone for the office and the staff follows.”

Whitlock then noticed that Chakrabarti decided to “double down” on the concept while still deleting the tweet.

Chakrabarti issued a replacement tweet, which was also retweeted by his boss, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez.

“Can we stop calling the Blue Dog Caucus ‘fiscally conservative but socially liberal?'” he wrote. “I missed the part of fiscal conservativeness or social liberalness that includes wasting $4.5 billion of taxpayer money to put kids in concentration camps.” (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Gives Illegal Immigrants Advice On Evading Federal Law Enforcement)

Chakrabarti later tried to clarify his statement by stating that one does not have to be a racist to “enable a racist system.”

But Whitlock had already responded to that point: