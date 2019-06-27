Tristan Thompson Wishes ‘Beautiful Human’ Khloe Kardashian A Happy Birthday

Tristan Thompson sent warm birthday wishes to his ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, calling her a “beautiful human” and it’s definitely generating headlines.

“Happy birthday @khloekardashian You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out,” the 28-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player wrote in a post on Instagram Thursday, along with a snapshot of the 35-year-old reality TV star holding their daughter, True, in a sweet selfie.

“Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True,” he added. “She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko.”(RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

It comes only days after Khloe opened up about the alleged scandal on the latest episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” revealing what she went through when she found out that Thompson had reportedly once again cheated on her, this time with long-time family friend Jordyn Woods. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

She also talked about how her then-boyfriend was remorseful about it and even was allegedly contemplating suicide.

“He’s like, ‘I can’t stop thinking about you and what mess I have caused,'” Khloe shared. “He’s doing this to get a reaction out of me. Oh, so I’m just allowed to say ‘I’m going to kill myself’ at any time? That’s crazy.”

As previously reported, the reality star finally broke things off with the NBA player after another cheating allegation surfaced, this time allegedly involving Woods.

This comes after Khloe decided to give Thompson a second chance after reports surfaced that he had cheated on her while she was pregnant with their first child.