Alabama, Clemson Tied For The Top Spot In Latest College Football Title Odds

Alabama and Clemson are tied for the top spot in the latest college football national title odds.

In the latest odds from SuperBookUSA, Alabama and Clemson are both at 9/4. That means each is just under 31% when it comes to winning the title. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

Updated @CFBPlayoff title odds via @SuperBookUSA Alabama, Clemson 9/4

Georgia 6/1

Michigan 12/1

Ohio St 14/1

OU 16/1

LSU 20/1

Texas 25/1

Auburn, Nebraska 30/1

UF, Oregon 40/1

NDame, Wash 50/1

A&M 60/1

Utah 80/1

Baylor, FSU, Iowa, ISU, Miami, MissSt, PSU, TCU, USC, VT, Wis 100/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 1, 2019

Notice the gigantic gap between Clemson and Alabama and the rest of the field? That seems about right in my eyes.

We’re talking about the two best teams in the country, and it’s not particularly close. Until somebody other than the Crimson Tide or the Tigers wins a title, then I’m not changing my mind.

The two programs have the best quarterbacks, the best coaches and are winning squads. Would anybody really feel confident enough to bet against them? I doubt it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Apr 13, 2019 at 11:14am PDT

As for everybody else, Ohio State at 14/1 is an absolute bargain. Justin Fields is in town, and he’ll have the Buckeyes rolling by the time the season starts.

The man is a freak of nature, has a big arm and is super fast. He’s a video game character by college football standards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on Jun 17, 2019 at 1:21pm PDT

Wisconsin at 100/1 is a joke as well. It’s almost like free money. 100/1? Yeah, I think there’s zero chance I’m passing on that.

The Badgers are going to be contending for a B1G title and that’s only where we’re getting started. Trust me, we’re coming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jul 1, 2019 at 10:55am PDT

Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking or if you’re brave enough to bet against the Tigers or Crimson Tide.