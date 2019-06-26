Alabama And Georgia Have Their Win Totals For The 2019 College Football Season Set At 11 By Oddsmakers

Oddsmakers think Alabama and Georgia are by far the two best teams in the SEC for the upcoming college football season.

According to odds from FanDuel, Alabama and Georgia have their win total line set at 11. Florida and LSU are both and nine, Mississippi State is at 8.5, Auburn is at 8 and everybody else is under that threshold.

Updated SEC win totals via @FDSportsbook Alabama 11

Georgia 11

Florida 9

LSU 9

Mississippi State 8.5

Auburn 8

Texas A&M 7.5

Tennessee 6.5

Missouri 6.5

Kentucky 6

South Carolina 6

Arkansas 6

Vanderbilt 5

Ole Miss 5 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) June 25, 2019

This seems about right. Alabama and Georgia are hands down the two best teams in the conference. The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs are just in a league of their own right now.

Florida and LSU might be solid, but I highly doubt they’ll be winning a league title anytime soon. Until we see Alabama fall off, that’s the standard we’re rolling with. (RELATED: SEC Repeals Rules Regulating Alcohol Sales In Stadiums)

I say that as a man who hates Alabama. Even when filled with disdain for the SEC, I still get paid to call it as I see it. There’s really no other way to look at the situation.

Can Georgia get to 11 wins? It’s likely and could easily happen. They do have games against Notre Dame, Florida, Auburn and Texas A&M, but I imagine they’ll be heavy favorites in all of them.

I’d be shocked if the Bulldogs dropped three or four of those games this season. If that happens, then Georgia fans have a lot more to worry about than Vegas win totals.

Like I said above, until we see something change in the SEC, we have to imagine it’s Alabama’s world and everybody else is living in it.

After that comes Georgia, followed by a gap, followed by LSU and Florida and then the rest of the conference shuffles in.

Expect Nick Saban’s squad to show up and show out, especially after they try to get revenge after failing to win a title last season.

I might hate Alabama more than everybody else, but I’m not delusional enough to think the Crimson Tide can’t easily get to 11 wins in 2019.