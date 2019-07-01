Photojournalist Describes Being ‘Circled’ By Antifa At Portland Rally

WATCH:
Photojournalist Chelly Bouferrache spoke with the Daily Caller about the Antifa attack in Portland, Oregon which resulted in several people getting injured — including the editor of Quillette, Andy Ngo.
Bouferrache told the Daily Caller that she met Ngo in the city to cover the event where she described seeing the ‘milkshaking’ and some of the violence that occurred. (RELATED: Antifa Members Have Repeatedly Attacked Journalists Who Cover Them.)
She also shared some of the pictures she took with the Caller’s Stephanie Hamill, in this episode of America Uncensored.
WATCH:
The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.
