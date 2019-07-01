Country Star Granger Smith’s Wife Talks Loss Of 3-Year-Old Son, Sharing Her ‘Struggles’ In Hopes Of Helping Others

Granger Smith’s wife, Amber Smith, opened up once again about the tragic loss of her 3-year-old son following an accidental drowning and explained why she’s talking about something so painful.

“Missing my baby so much. People keep saying, ‘you’re so strong,’ ‘how are you functioning?’ ‘I wouldn’t be able to get out of bed,'”Amber, 37, shared in a post on Instagram Monday, along with a sweet picture of her with her late son, River, who accidentally drowned in the family pool last month. “I am broken.” (RELATED: Country Stars Remember Las Vegas Victims During CMT Awards)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Smith (@amberemilysmith) on Jul 1, 2019 at 8:15am PDT

“My heart will never be the same,” she added. “I will never be the same. Yes, I have strong moments, but I also (as any grieving mother would do) cry, scream, question, and fall to my knees.”(RELATED: Why, 2017?! Celebrities We Have Lost This Year [SLIDESHOW])

Granger Smith’s wife continued, “Then I get back up and fight. I just want to share my journey with all of you because it will be a long road, and if we can help at least one person going through something like this, then it is worth it to me to be open about my feelings, my faith, my struggles.”

Amber then shared some advice to anyone else out there “experiencing a loss of any kind,” while admitting it might be just giving herself a reminder as well.

“You can do this,” the country star’s wife wrote. “You can grieve and still be strong for your family, husband and or other kiddos. Lean in to Him in your weakness and learn to not beat yourself up (like I do) when you are having a moment of calm. Shut out the negative and focus on the light and the love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Granger Smith (@grangersmith) on Jun 6, 2019 at 10:47am PDT

“Be kind to those around you,” she added. “Before you choose to judge or tear down, always try to encourage or lift people up. That person next to you, that car in front of you, that woman down the street, that man in your office, those kiddos in the store, you never know what kind of trials they are facing.”

The “Backroad Song” hitmaker’s wife then said that she was “so grateful” for all the prayers and encouragement that her family has received from people and that it has been her “strength at times.”

Amber and Granger are also parents of 7-year-old London Smith and 5-year-old Lincoln Monarch Smith.