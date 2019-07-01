Watch The Rock And Kevin Hart In The Trailer For ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’

The first trailer for “Jumanji: The Next Level” was released Monday morning.

The plot, according to the YouTube description, is:

“In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.”

For those of you who saw “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” with The Rock and Kevin Hart, it looks like this one might be just as good. (RELATED: Watch The Rock’s Speech During The MTV Movie & TV Awards About Not Conforming)

Give the trailer a watch below.

I really enjoyed the first “Jumanji” reboot. Of course, nothing will beat the original with Robin Williams, but the first one with The Rock and Hart was worth the price of admission.

I saw it over Christmas with some family members, and I think we all really enjoyed it. There was a perfect combination of comedy, action, suspense and the cast is made up of all-star actors.

It looks like we’re in for the exact same level of fun this time around when “Jumanji: The Next Level” gets released this Christmas.

As long as it lives up to the one from 2017, I think we’re going to be more than impressed. It’s borderline impossible to make a bad movie with Hart, The Rock and Jack Black all in the mix. That’s just a fact.

Sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the trailer and if you plan on seeing it. It should be a great time!