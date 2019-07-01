UK Forces ‘Hero’ Who Was Stabbed By Terrorists On London Bridge To Undergo ‘De-Radicalization’

A man famously lauded as a “hero” in 2017 for fighting off terrorists on the London Bridge has been forced by British authorities to attend “de-radicalization” classes “over fears he may become extremist” after being stabbed eight times, British papers reported.

Forty-nine-year-old Roy Larner became known as the “Lion of London Bridge” after three Jihadis in a van plowed into a crowd of people on London Bridge before stalking from building to building, killing seven people and eventually reaching the Black and Blue pub where Larner was drinking with friends.

“They had these long knives and started shouting about Allah. Then it was, ‘Islam, Islam, Islam,’” Larner said. “Like an idiot I shouted back at them … I took a few steps towards them and said, ‘Fuck you, I’m Millwall,'” he said, referring to his favorite soccer team.

He fought them off with his bare fists, sustaining serious stab wounds all over his body but allowing dozens of other patrons to escape.

The BBC called him a “hero,” Brits pushed for him to be awarded one of England’s highest honors, the George Cross medal, and a Swedish brewery named a beer after him.

Larner has now been added to a terrorist watchlist know as Britain’s “Prevent” program after fears he could become an anti-Islam extremist, the Sun reported Monday.

Larner told the paper “They treat me like a terrorist but I’m not political at all.” The Sun reported he was added because people in the “far right” who were anti-Islam had contacted Roy because of his role stopping the terrorist incident.

A year after his 12-day stay in the hospital and 80 stitches from the terrorist attack, Larner was charged with a crime for possessing illegal painkillers. He was also nearly jailed after spitting on a black photographer while yelling about “foreign” expletives who “stink like shit,” the Daily Mail reported.

In the city of Rotherham, more than 1,500 British children were allegedly sexually abused by hundreds of mainly Pakistani men over a period of decades as authorities did little in part because of “fear of being thought as racist,” according to in independent government review of police conduct. U.K. Home Secretary Sajid Javid said he would probe the “cultural drivers” behind grooming gangs, but police in the city of Northumbria said they could track down anyone who posts “offensive” comments about grooming gangs and prosecute them.

Under London Mayor Sadiq Khan, police have confiscated cultlery and common tools like screwdrivers from citizens, saying they are used by gangs as weapons. In Scotland, a man was arrested for having a potato peeler. (RELATED: UK Police Tell Subjects Not To Harm Their Attackers, Get A Rape Alarm)

These items were found during a #weaponSweep near #MackworthHouse #AugustasSt during #OpSceptre . Safely disposed and taken off the streets pic.twitter.com/53HdeqMKu1 — Regents Park Police (@MPSRegentsPark) March 16, 2018

Meanwhile, in 2016, the year before the London Bridge attack, there were 500 acid attacks in London.

