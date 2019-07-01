Ocasio-Cortez Visits Border Facility, Claims Migrant Women Were Forced To Drink Toilet Water

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez toured a detention facility at the U.S. southern border Monday, and then ripped border patrol agents on her Twitter feed.

The progressive firebrand ripped the border patrol agents and accused them of forcing migrant woman to drink from the toilet. (RELATED: AOC Doesn’t Denounce Maduro, Says It’s A Complicated Situation)

“Officers were keeping women in cells w/ no water & had told them to drink out of the toilets,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “This was them on their GOOD behavior in front of members of Congress.”

Just left the 1st CBP facility. I see why CBP officers were being so physically &sexually threatening towards me. Officers were keeping women in cells w/ no water & had told them to drink out of the toilets. This was them on their GOOD behavior in front of members of Congress. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 1, 2019



Ocasio-Cortez has been a staunch critic of the U.S. government’s handling of the border crisis, and has called for detention facilities to close. Ocasio-Cortez has also called for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez On Illegal Immigrants: I Don’t Care If You’re Documented Or You’re Undocumented’)

In her tweet, Ocasio-Cortez also accused border patrol agents of being “physically & sexually threatening towards me,” which was perhaps a reference to a propublica report from earlier in the day about a secret Facebook group run by former and current Border Patrol agents. The members of the group were reportedly upset about Ocasio-Cortez’s comparison of migrant detention facilities to concentration camps in the Holocaust, and supposedly made inflammatory comments about the 29-year-old freshman lawmaker.

Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost released a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation, calling the Facebook posts “completely inappropriate.”

“These posts are completely inappropriate and contrary to the honor and integrity I see — and expect — from our agents day in and day out. Any employees found to have violated our standards of conduct will be held accountable,” Provost said.