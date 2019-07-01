Editorial

Here’s How Steph Curry Found Out Kevin Durant Was Leaving Golden State: Report

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Stephen Curry #30 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors react as they leave the game late in the fourth quarter with a lead in a 129-110 win over the LA Clippers during Game Six of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on April 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry made one last effort to keep the Warriors dynasty intact, but it turned out to be a futile one.

Curry flew from China to New York to meet with Durant in order to plead with him to stay, according to a report from the Athletic. But, mid-flight, Curry found out the bad news: Durant was already going to the Brooklyn Nets, and one of the most formidable dynasties in NBA history was all but dead. (RELATED: Kevin Durant Will Sign With The Brooklyn Nets For $164 Million, Kyrie Irving Will Get $141 Million)

The report states:

Stephen Curry flew straight to the New York area from Shanghai, China. But he wasn’t going to pitch Kevin Durant on why he should stay with the Warriors. It was already too late. He was on the plane when the news broke that Durant was leaving for Brooklyn.

And Curry didn’t turn the jet around or cancel the trip. Because it wasn’t about recruiting. It was about respect. It was about thanks.

His trip to New York was seen as a last-ditch effort to keep Durant.

But Curry went to have one last moment with Durant as teammates. To tell him one more time how much he appreciated him for the three years they had. They’d won two championships together. Dominated the league together. Made history together. He was there to wish Durant happiness and peace, express his support for his decision. And when Curry got to Durant’s apartment in Manhattan, Durant confirmed to Curry his decision that their time together was over. Face to face. Man to man. Friend to friend.

PORTLAND, OREGON - MAY 20: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 119-117 during overtime in game four of the NBA Western Conference Finals to advance to the 2019 NBA Finals at Moda Center on May 20, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

That’s a classy move by Curry, who is by all accounts a first class guy. I’m sure he was upset (and probably more than a little jet lagged) but he was still able to keep things in perspective. Curry already has three titles, with two of them coming with Durant.

The Warriors are still a very good team, but their aura of invincibility is officially gone after Durant’s departure. The Golden State dynasty is dead.