4th of July Traditions Only Real Americans Know

As Americans celebrate the nation’s birthday with their friends and family over the long weekend, we took a look at the diverse ways the 4th of July is spent.

With 50 different states and a population of nearly 330 million people, 4th of July traditions vary greatly. (RELATED: Trump Decides On Fate Of Military Parade)

It’s not only small-town parades and backyard picnics – the traditions shared in the United States are as diverse as the country itself.

Take a look at the most unique 4th of July traditions that are shared around the nation.

And check out more of Caitlin McFall’s reports and the series, The Daily Caller Explains and Check Your Fact.

Fact Check: Are Muslims Allowed To Serve In Public Office?

YouTube’s Sinister Pedophile Community Continues To Flourish

Fact Check: Did Every Senate Democrat Who Voted Against The Born Alive Bill Receive Donations From Planned Parenthood?

Is Cannabis The Cash Crop Of The Future?

Fact Check: Ilhan Omar Says It’s A ‘Myth’ That Transgender Women Have A ‘Competitive Advantage’ In Powerlifting

Cutting Through The Politics That Have Swallowed The Climate Change Debate

The Reality Of Sex Trafficking At The US-Mexico Border