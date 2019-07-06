Average Of One Aftershock Per Minute In Southern California Area Affected By Quakes

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded an average of one aftershock per minute in Southern California after two powerful earthquakes hit Thursday and Friday.

Thursday’s earthquake brought more than 1,400 aftershocks to the southern part of the state, scientists said, according to CNN. Officials expected aftershocks reaching a magnitude of 6.0 due to Friday’s quake.

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Ridgecrest, California, on the Fourth of July, and another 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Friday, affecting people from Las Vegas to Los Angeles. (RELATED: Second Earthquake In Two Days Hits Southern California)

The earth has been continuously rumbling in Ridgecrest, which has a population of nearly 30,000 people, and residents are traumatized, Mayor Peggy Breeden said Saturday, according to CNN.

“Many of them are sleeping outside tonight,” she said. “They’re fearful to be in their homes. Many are choosing to just be with their neighbors … in their sidewalks, in their driveways and some of them are in the streets.”

USGS estimates there is a 5 percent chance Friday’s earthquake was the precursor to an even bigger quake, reported Fox News. Friday’s quake damaged buildings and roads and caused power outages and fires, according to ABC 7.

President Donald Trump weighed in after Thursday’s quake.

“Been fully briefed on earthquake in Southern California. All seems to be very much under control!” the president wrote on Twitter Thursday.

