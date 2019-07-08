Ariana Grande Opens Up About Balancing Emotions During ‘Sweetener’ World Tour

Singer Ariana Grande opened up about the struggles she has gone through during her “Sweetener” tour after a fan captured more video of her choking up during a song.

Grande, 26, talked about balancing her life on tour following her very public break up with comedian Pete Davidson and the death of her ex boyfriend Mac Miller in an Instagram post, according to a report published Sunday by Entertainment Tonight. The post has since been deleted.

“Tour is wild. life is wild. i’m grateful for the sea of love i have around me everyday and for the people who come to these shows and give all of us every ounce of energy they’ve got,” Grande captioned a photo of herself performing.

The “Thank U Next” singer went on to explain that she is still healing, after fans have captured video of her struggling to hold back her emotions during her concerts. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Chokes Up While Singing About Mac Miller During ‘Sweetener’ Tour)

“I have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when i’m still processing a lot … so sometimes i cry a lot!” Grande continued. “I thank you for accepting my humanness. i’m not sure what i did to deserve to meet so many loving souls every night / to feel so much love, but i want you to know that it really does carry me through.”

I’m really proud of Grande. Here’s someone who has been through so much publicly and she still gives so much to her fans. Imagine trying to get through your life after your ex died from an accidental overdose.

Her commitment to her fans and this tour is honestly amazing.