LeBron James Officially Gives Anthony Davis Number 23 For The Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has officially given Anthony Davis his jersey number.

King James posted a photo on Instagram late Sunday night with his new teammate holding a Davis jersey with the number “23.” (RELATED: Los Angeles Clippers Sign Kawhi Leonard)

This is honestly so embarrassing. Imagine being the face of the NBA and giving away your jersey number to a guy who hasn’t even played a game with you.

There are few things I can imagine that would be more humiliating. We had earlier reports this was going to happen, but I was skeptical.

I thought there was no way LeBron James would pull of such a weak move. Clearly, I was very wrong.

What has Anthony Davis done to deserve LeBron James’ number? Nothing. He’s done absolutely nothing. LeBron has three rings and has been the best player on the planet for more than a decade.

Davis, while incredibly talented, hasn’t done anything similar.

I guess LeBron is really desperate for Davis to like him and enjoy being a member of the Lakers. This move makes less than zero sense.

Taking somebody’s jersey is something usually reserved for superstars, and they don’t ever come in and take another star’s number.

This is embarrassing on every single level and by every single metric. LeBron has clearly lost his edge and that’s bad news for fans of the Lakers.