Study Claims LeBron James Is The Most Hated Player In The NBA, Kevin Durant Is Second

LeBron James is apparently the most hated player in the NBA.

Data put together by sportsinsider.com based off of geotagged twitter data revealed Lakers star LeBron James is the most hated player in the league and took the top spot in 25 states. Kevin Durant was second in the league as the most hated player in 17 states. (RELATED: Pelicans Trade Anthony Davis To The Lakers For Lonzo Ball And More)

You can check out the whole map below.

It’s not hard to understand the hatred against LeBron for two reasons. First, people inherently hate winners. People see somebody successful and they are immediately envious.

It’s a sad fact, but it’s very true. For reasons I’ll never understand, large portions of people on this planet just absolutely hate winners.

LeBron James has three NBA championships. You can’t become much more of a winner than he is. Add in the fact he’s also absolutely loaded, and it’s a recipe for people to not like him.

Secondly, King James doesn’t always make it easy to like him. He routinely behaves in a manner that is very annoying.

Look no further than this past season with the Lakers if you need proof of that fact. He bounced a ball into a broadcast once just for the hell of it!

Does LeBron not respect the media? OUR COLUMN: pic.twitter.com/0GnYFAEhDB — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 4, 2019

As for Durant, people hate him because he joined the Warriors. I get it. People don’t like super teams, but he just wasn’t going to win with the Thunder.

Seems a bit soft to hate on him for that. However, you can only guarantee the hatred will go up if he leaves the Warriors.

That much is a fact.

Sound off in the comments if you’re surprised by the results. I’m interested to hear what you have to say.