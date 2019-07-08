Megan Rapinoe Showered In Champagne After Winning The World Cup, Alex Morgan Dances In The Locker Room

The United States women’s national team had themselves a party Sunday after winning the World Cup against the Netherlands.

Megan Rapinoe, who absolutely dominated the tournament, entered the locker room to a hero's parade of cheering and champagne raining down on her.

when the presser holds you back… so you’re welcomed in style. pic.twitter.com/8w9rioUxCd — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 7, 2019

She wasn’t the only one to party in style. The whole team sprayed champagne all over the place as they celebrated their fourth World Cup.

Superstar and certified smoke show Alex Morgan also cut loose in the locker room with some dance moves.

Alex Morgan is a national treasure. pic.twitter.com/JNLw8EI7yR — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 7, 2019

I don’t care whether you agree or disagree with the politics of many on the USWNT. I really don’t. All that matters is not only did we win, but we did it in epic fashion.

Those women should celebrate for the next few weeks. They should make what the Capitals did after winning the Stanley Cup look like a picnic.

We just dunked on the whole world. We took their sport, went to Europe and jammed it down their throats. If that’s not a reason to celebrate, then I don’t know what is.

Major shoutout to Rapinoe, Morgan and the rest of the squad for bringing home the title, and I hope the partying doesn’t end for a long time.

God bless this beautiful country.