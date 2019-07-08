Editorial

Megan Rapinoe Showered In Champagne After Winning The World Cup, Alex Morgan Dances In The Locker Room

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 07: Alex Morgan of the USA kisses the FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy following her team's victory in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Final match between The United States of America and The Netherlands at Stade de Lyon on July 07, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

The United States women’s national team had themselves a party Sunday after winning the World Cup against the Netherlands.

Megan Rapinoe, who absolutely dominated the tournament, entered the locker room to a hero’s parade of cheering and champagne raining down on her. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She wasn’t the only one to party in style. The whole team sprayed champagne all over the place as they celebrated their fourth World Cup.

Superstar and certified smoke show Alex Morgan also cut loose in the locker room with some dance moves.

I don’t care whether you agree or disagree with the politics of many on the USWNT. I really don’t. All that matters is not only did we win, but we did it in epic fashion.

Those women should celebrate for the next few weeks. They should make what the Capitals did after winning the Stanley Cup look like a picnic.

We just dunked on the whole world. We took their sport, went to Europe and jammed it down their throats. If that’s not a reason to celebrate, then I don’t know what is.

Major shoutout to Rapinoe, Morgan and the rest of the squad for bringing home the title, and I hope the partying doesn’t end for a long time.

God bless this beautiful country.