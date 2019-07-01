Alex Morgan Turns 30 Years Old

July 2 is Alex Morgan’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of some of her best looks.

Alex Morgan was born in California and grew up playing multiple sports. She began to focus on organized soccer at the age of 14. After graduating high school as a NSCAA All-American, she played soccer for University of California at Berkeley.

She took the UC Berkeley team to the NCAA tournament all four years she played for the college. (RELATED: Trump Invites U.S. Women’s Soccer Team To The White House)

In 2009, Morgan became the youngest woman to join the U.S. women’s national soccer team. In 2011, she was drafted first overall in the Women’s Professional Soccer draft.

Morgan was a part of the 2012 women’s Olympic team. The 2012 victory over Japan was the fourth victory for U.S. women’s Olympic team since soccer was recognized at the Olympics in 1996.

In 2015, Morgan helped the U.S. women’s national soccer team take home the World Cup. The title marked their first World Cup win since 1999.