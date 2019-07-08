Whoopi Goldberg Opens Up About The Past 10 Years Working On ‘The View’

Media personality Whoopi Goldberg got candid about her time working on ABC’s “The View.”

Goldberg, 63, has been a host on the ABC morning show for a decade, according to a report published Monday by Entertainment Tonight.

“What you’re asking is, ‘Is The View enough?’ It’s not,” Goldberg said in an interview with the New York Times. “Ten years is a long time, and now I’m starting to do other stuff. I’m doing books. I’m adventuring into THC products. I’m creating the clothes.”

“The View” is known for the open conversations the all female hosts have about politics. Goldberg said her role on “The View” was similar to acting. (RELATED: Bella Thorne Hits Back After Being Criticized By Whoopi Goldberg Over Released Nude Photos)

“…in a way, I am playing a role,” Goldberg said. “These are not conversations that I’m having with my friends. If they were, we’d be doing it differently. My friends and I can talk about things in depth in a different way than you can on television.”

When asked how Goldberg thought the show became the central place for conversation between the two differing minds in America, she said she wasn’t really sure.

“I don’t really watch the show, so I don’t know,” Goldberg responded. “And I didn’t watch the show before I was on. I guess there’s nothing else like it. And because it’s live, I’m always surprised when people say the things they say. But you know, it’s five people talking, and then there’s this fascination with women and fighting.”