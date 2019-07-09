Federal Judge Puts Last-Minute Block On Trump’s Rule Forcing Drug Companies To Include Prices In TV Ads

A federal judge put a last-minute block on the Trump administration’s rule forcing drug companies to include prices in television ads Monday night.

Judge Amit Mehta ruled that the Department of Health and Human Services did not have the authority to make the rule. His decision rolled in just hours before the rule was set to go into effect, reported Stat News. The drug companies said the rule encroached on their free speech, but Mehta did not address that topic.

“To be sure, the costs imposed by the … Rule amount to a rounding error for the pharmaceutical industry,” Obama appointee Mehta wrote in his ruling, according to Stat News. “But that argument misses the point. It is the agency’s incursion into a brand-new regulatory environment, and the rationale for it, that make the Rule so consequential.” (RELATED: Buttigieg Unrolls National Service Plan Costing An Estimated $20 Billion)

HHS Secretary Alex Azar characterized the rule as “the single most significant step any administration has taken” toward drug pricing transparency in May.

Major pharmaceutical companies Merck, Eli Lilly and Amgen sued the administration over the rule in June.

HHS plans to work with the Department of Justice “on next steps related to the litigation,” HHS spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley told the Daily Caller News Foundation in a statement Tuesday.

“President Trump and Secretary Azar remain focused on lowering drug prices and empowering patients through more transparency in healthcare costs. Although we are not surprised by the objections to transparency from certain special interests, putting drug prices in ads is a useful way to put patients in control and lower costs, and as seen from the President’s executive order, we are working on many different avenues for delivering transparency,” Oakley said in an email.

The administration finalized the rule in May. It would apply to all drugs that cost more than $35 for a month supply. In addition, the rule has support from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. Both Republican Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley and Democratic Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin support it.

