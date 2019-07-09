55% Of Hispanic Voters Approve Of Census Citizenship Question

Two-thirds of American voters and a majority of Hispanic voters believe the US Census should ask respondents whether or not they are citizens, according to a new poll.

A Harvard University Center for American Political Studies/Harris poll of 2,182 registered voters found that 67% believe the Census should have a citizenship question, while 55% of Hispanic voters agreed.

88% of Republicans, 63% of independents and 52% of Democrats support the idea, as well.

Democratic leaders and civil rights groups claim that the Trump administration wants to add the question in order to electorally benefit Republicans and disadvantage Latino voters, but the poll results suggest Latino voters aren’t buying that argument. (RELATED: Civil Rights Groups Say This New Evidence Will Sink The Census Citizenship Question)

The Supreme Court handed the Trump administration a temporary defeat on the Census question in late June, ruling that they did not provide a sufficient explanation for why they wanted to ask about citizenship. After some contention between Department of Justice (DOJ) lawyers and President Donald Trump, the administration decided to continue to challenge the issue in court.