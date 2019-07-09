House Democrats To Subpoena 12 Other Mueller Witnesses Including Jeff Sessions And Jared Kushner

The House Judiciary Committee is set to vote Thursday on sending subpoenas to 12 of former special counsel Robert Mueller’s witnesses, including President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The subpoenas also include Trump’s former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, former Chief of Staff John Kelly and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, Politico reported.

This comes as the House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said in early April, after Attorney General William Barr addressed the media, that he wanted Mueller to testify before the committee as soon as possible.

The New York Democrat also called on Mueller to testify in front of the group, after earlier calls from Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the committee. Collins asked Nadler to “immediately” invite Mueller to testify before Congress.

After Barr announced there was no collusion or obstruction committed by Trump or the Trump campaign, Nadler insisted that the findings were still unclear and that Congress must hear from Mueller in order to better understand the results.

Regardless of the report’s findings, Nadler requested a number of documents from the White House and sent letters seeking information from people and organizations close to Trump on March 4. (RELATED: Mueller Says His Report Is His ‘Testimony’)

Nadler sent the 81 requests to groups, individual people, and organizations, searching for any evidence of Constitutional abuses and corruption committed by Trump. The New York Democrat said the requests for documents are intended to “begin investigations, to present the case to the American people about obstruction of justice, about corruption and abuse of power.”

Democrats and cable news pundits have continued to argue that the Mueller report is a cover-up and that further investigations are necessary.