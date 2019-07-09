‘NCAA Football 14’ Was Released Six Years Ago Today

Today marks the six-year anniversary of “NCAA Football” hitting shelves for the last time.

On June 9, 2013, “NCAA Football 14” was dropped for the public, and it was the last college football game ever produced. (RELATED: Nebraska’s Football Team Releases Navy SEAL Training Video)

NCAA Football 14 made its debut six years ago today. No college football video game has been released since. Imagine what the game would look like today … pic.twitter.com/sECRNvwOX8 — ESPN (@espn) July 9, 2019

Thanks to the NCAA refusing to cut athletes in on anything, “NCAA Football” met a swift death, and the final day it hit shelves will always serve as a dark reminder.

Back in the day, I used to crush this game all day long. I’d make a player (myself) that was an ultra-athletic dual-threat quarterback, run the spread and dominate.

It was so much damn fun.

We’d come back to the bars after a few beers, fire up the PS3 and play into the early morning hours. It honestly was the greatest video game ever made.

You could feel the energy, you could feel the rivalries and it never got old running the read option all over the defenses.

Hopefully, the NCAA finally gets its act together, and we can get our game back. I don’t think we’re asking for too much.

I’m now a full grown man, and I’d still play it all day if it got released again. Laugh all you want, but we’ll see who is laughing when I’m winning national titles.