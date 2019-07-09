Ted Cruz Asked If Alex Acosta Should Resign. He Dodges Multiple Times

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz dodged questions multiple times Tuesday about whether Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta should resign from office.

The Texas senator spoke on Fox News about Acosta’s involvement in a 2008 plea deal that helped financier Jeffrey Epstein avoid federal charges involving the alleged sexual abuse of dozens of teenage girls, according to CBS News. The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan charged Epstein with sex-trafficking minors.

Though Cruz emphasized that Epstein must be vigorously prosecuted, he dodged answering whether Acosta should resign several times.

“Look, he was the U.S. attorney,” Cruz said. (RELATED: Trump’s Labor Secretary Under Fire Again For Sweetheart Deal With Jeffrey Epstein)

“I’m concerned about the allegations, but the Department of Justice has an ongoing investigation. I think we should find out what happened.”

He went on to say the “toughest penalty” should have been put on Epstein based on evidence.

“I think we should have imposed the toughest penalty we could have based on the evidence,” Cruz added. “And I think we need to inquire if we did that.”

Fully agree. Epstein’s conduct was despicable, and everyone who participated should be vigorously prosecuted. https://t.co/84X4bNytvr — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 8, 2019

WATCH:

