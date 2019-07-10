Cameron Boyce’s Family Confirms Epilepsy As Cause Of Death

Actor Cameron Boyce’s family confirmed the Disney star died after suffering an epileptic seizure.

Boyce, 20, passed away in his sleep Saturday at his home in Hollywood, according to a report published Tuesday by E! News.

“Cameron’s tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy,” a spokesperson for the family said.

“We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family, and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral — which in and of itself, is agonizing,” the family added. (RELATED: Report: New Details Surface About What Led To Cameron Boyce’s Death)

As of Monday, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner had said the Disney star’s cause of death was pending following further investigation.

Boyce’s father shared a statement regarding his son’s sudden death on Monday on his personal Twitter.

“I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received,” he tweeted. “It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough.”

Stars Boyce had worked with, such as Adam Sandler, Zendaya and Kenny Ortega, also shared condolences with the family in the days following the tragedy.