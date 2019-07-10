George R.R. Martin Confirms The White Walkers Will Be In The Prequel Series

“Game of Thrones” creator George R.R. Martin has opened up more about the prequel series for HBO, and the details sound awesome.

There have been plenty of rumors swirling around about the new series, which is currently filming in Ireland, and now Martin has confirmed some major details about who will be in the series. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

“The Starks will definitely be there…Obviously the White Walkers are here—or as they’re called in my books, The Others—and that will be an aspect of it. There are things like direwolves and mammoths,” Martin told E! News in an interview posted Tuesday about the prequel, which is rumored to be titled “Bloodmoon.”

I think we all knew this was coming, but it’s nice to finally get it confirmed. The whole idea of the prequel as far as I could tell was for viewers of “Game of Thrones” to learn about how the kingdom came to be and where it all went wrong.

Obviously, it’d be pretty hard to tell that story if you didn’t include the White Walkers and the Night King. After all, viewers were incredibly disappointed with his storyline when “GoT” ended.

I am extremely excited for the prequel. I honestly can’t wait. There’s not a specific known release date yet, and we’re not even entirely sure “Bloodmoon” is the official title. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Series Finale ‘The Iron Throne’ Is A Massive Disappointment)

What we do know is that cameras are rolling, and that should be more than enough to get “Game of Thrones” fans juiced.

Il semblerait que “Blood Moon” (ou “Bloodmoon” ?) soit le titre officiel de la série préquelle sur la Longue Nuit, et non un titre de travail. L’information reste à prendre avec de (grosses) pincettes. Le site “Watchers on the Wall” a relayé une photo du logo : pic.twitter.com/LALvfFcOyH — La Garde de Nuit (@gardedenuit) June 28, 2019

Sound off in the comments with what you hope to see in the new HBO series. I’m sure you all have plenty of awesome theories and ideas.

It’s going to be a good time whenever it finally gets released.