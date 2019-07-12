Trump All But Confirms Epstein Was Banned From Mar-A-Lago, Says It’s Proof He Has ‘Good Taste’

President Trump apparently confirmed Friday he banned Jeffrey Epstein from Mar-A-Lago, saying he didn’t want anything to do with Epstein, and the move shows he has “good taste.”

“I was not a fan of Jeffrey Epstein, and you watched people yesterday saying that I threw him out of a club,” Trump told reporters as he was leaving the White House. “I didn’t want anything to do with him. That was many, many years ago. It shows you one thing, that I have good taste. Okay?”

WATCH:



A lawyer for the Epstein victims said in court documents Trump banned him from Mar-a-Lago because he “sexually assaulted an underage girl” in the club. Mar-a-Lago has not confirmed the ban.

“Now, other people, they went all over with him, they went to his island, they went all over the place,” Trump continued. “He was very well known in Palm Beach, his island, whatever his island was, wherever it is, I was never there. Find out the people that went to the island.” (RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein Had A Ton Of Rich, Powerful Friends)

“But Jeffrey Epstein was not somebody that I respected,” he added. “I threw him out. In fact, I think the great James Patterson, who is a member of Mar-a-Lago, made a statement yesterday that many years ago I threw him out. I’m not a fan of Jeffrey Epstein.”