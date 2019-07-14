Phenom Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei Wants To Play Baseball And Football At Clemson

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei wants to play baseball and football for the Tigers once he arrives on campus.

The massive 2020 quarterback is considered the next big thing in football and could have a very bright pro future once he finishes up his college career with the Tigers. However, it sounds like he also wants to give baseball a bit of attention. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

Uiagalelei recently told Yahoo Sports the following about his plans:

I’m going to graduate early. That’s the plan right now. Unless something changes with the MLB Draft or something like that. I’m on track to graduate early. Right now, the thing is that I’ll most likely play spring baseball [at Clemson] instead of my senior year. I still don’t know. It might change, but that’d be the plan. I would do both [sports at Clemson].

I can understand somebody wanting to play and excel at multiple sports, but Uiagalelei should absolutely forget about playing baseball at this point.

He’s going to be the quarterback of arguably the best college program over the past couple years, and the NFL is waiting on the horizon.

We just saw Kyler Murray make a similar decision, and he opted for the NFL because the money is simply better right away for high draft picks, especially at quarterback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Uiagalelei #FGC (@shaboidj) on Jul 8, 2019 at 6:13pm PDT

Uiagalelei’s only concern right now should be becoming the best quarterback possible for Dabo Swinney’s squad.

If he can dominate in the ACC, win a couple national titles and put on an incredible display of athleticism, there’s going to be billions of dollars to be made in the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Uiagalelei #FGC (@shaboidj) on May 28, 2019 at 5:26pm PDT

This really shouldn’t be a hard decision at all. If he’s good enough for the NFL, then only football should be his focus.

You don’t toil around in the minors when the earnings for big-time quarterbacks are huge. Get under center for Clemson and ball out.

Baseball should be a thing of the past the moment Uiagalelei arrives on campus.