Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Won’t Attend ACC Media Days

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney is not bringing superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence to ACC media days next week.

According to Saturday Down South, a release was sent out by the conference that the superstar passer won’t be in attendance for a reason that seems widely unknown. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

I wasn’t happy when the Badgers decided to keep quarterbacks Graham Mertz and Jack Coan home from B1G media days, but this is an absurd decision from Clemson.

It makes no sense at all. Lawrence is the best player at his position in the sport, he is the best player in the ACC and could easily win the Heisman at the end of the upcoming season.

Why the hell would Swinney and the Tigers keep him home?

Does Clemson hate attention so much that they’re going to bench the face of the program for ACC media days? There’s no reason why Lawrence shouldn’t be front and center.

Not only is he a star player, but he’s also great with cameras in front of him. There are very few people capable of being as relaxed as he routinely is.

Yet, he’s not going? It’s honestly a mind-boggling decision, especially after people have talked nonstop about Lawrence since he took out Alabama in epic fashion.

I respect the hell out of Dabo Swinney, but I’m not sure I can get behind this move at all. Hiding Lawrence from the cameras won’t do anything to tamp down the hype and expectations.

If anything, it’s only going to make people talk much more.