Clemson Football Boosters Have Raised $360 Million In The Past Six Seasons

Clemson boosters have raised an absurd amount of money for the program in the past few years.

The Tigers have won two national titles in the past three years, and they don’t look like they’ll slow down anytime soon. The massive amount money coming from “I Pay Ten A Year” (IPTAY) is apparently a big reason why. It’s made up of 17,000 members who all pledge at least $10 annually. (RELATED: Clemson Football Coach Dabo Swinney Gets $93 Million Extension)

Greenville News reported that IPTAY CEO Davis Babb revealed the organization has raised $360 million for the program in the past six seasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Apr 14, 2019 at 3:11pm PDT

Life sure is great for the Clemson Tigers right now. They’re winning big games and they’re swimming in money. You know you’re doing something correctly when you have two national title rings in three years and have more than $350 million in double that time period.

The Clemson football dynasty looks like it’s here to stay as long as Trevor Lawrence is under center and Dabo Swinney is running the show.

That duo probably has at least one more ring in their future. After all, you’re an idiot if you’re not counting on them to do big things this season.

The Tigers should be the natural choice for the number one team in America as the defending champions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Apr 3, 2019 at 6:32pm PDT

As long as the money keeps flowing, which it will if they keep winning, then Clemson’s not going anywhere. Averaging $60 million a year in donations from boosters is an absurd amount of cash.

As I said above, winning is the name of the business in Clemson and business is booming right now.