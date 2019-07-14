Nancy Pelosi Suggests That Jesus Is Not On The Side Of ICE Raids

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi used her Sunday Gospel reading to take aim at President Donald Trump’s planned ICE raids, appearing to suggest that Jesus would not be on the side of law enforcement in this case.

“It should be a sign to us that today’s Catholic Gospel reading is the Good Samaritan, where Jesus teaches us to love our neighbors as ourselves and treat them with mercy,” Pelosi tweeted. “Trump’s ICE raids today tear families apart -the opposite of mercy.”

It should be a sign to us that today’s Catholic Gospel reading is the Good Samaritan, where Jesus teaches us to love our neighbors as ourselves and treat them with mercy. Trump’s ICE raids today tear families apart -the opposite of mercy. #FamiliesBelongTogether #KnowYourRights pic.twitter.com/3x7kAsLAVQ — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 14, 2019

Pelosi included in her tweet a graphic that provided detailed instructions to immigrants with regard to knowing their rights and handling the situation if they should get a knock on the door from ICE agents.

Despite recent tensions between the two, on this particular topic Pelosi finds herself squarely in line with freshman Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Ocasio-Cortez took things a step further, planning and organizing “know your rights” canvassing events in her district to help illegal immigrants understand what they could and could not do in the event of a potential raid. (RELATED: 11 Highlights From Democrats’ Insult Fest Between Team Pelosi And Team Ocasio-Cortez)

We are here for you. NYC, it’s time to come together. We will be holding Know Your Rights canvasses TONIGHT and TOMORROW to help our neighbors. Today’s is from 6:30-8:30pm: https://t.co/O1FxMUTMkw https://t.co/7244YHjfqM — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 13, 2019

What both Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez omitted from their tweets was the fact that the illegal immigrants being targeted in the planned raids had already received due process and were remaining in the country in defiance of legal deportation orders.