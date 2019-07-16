Don Cheadle Says Trump Could Call Voters The N-Word And Be Just Fine

Hollywood actor Don Cheadle has a new spin on President Trump‘s wild 2016 claim that he could shoot people on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and wouldn’t lose voters.

Amid major newspapers and some TV cable outlets — and Kellyanne Conway‘s husband, George — asserting that Trump made “racist” comments about a “squad” of female freshman House Democrats, Cheadle, who is black, went full throttle Monday night by using the n-word.

The “squad” includes Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (New York), Ilhan Omar (Minnesota), Rashida Tlaib (Michigan) and Ayanna Pressley (Massachusetts). (RELATED: Trump Doubles Down Amid Criticism Of ‘Why Don’t They Go Back’ Tweet)

Around dinnertime, Hawaiian Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz tweeted this:

“I cannot do this anymore. The overt racism, the corruption, the anti woman behavior, the incompetence. This is not why I became a Republican. So I’m quitting the Party.” – No one. Today. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) July 15, 2019

At 11:13 P.M., Cheadle replied, “Trump could stand in the middle of Fifth Ave and call somebody nigger and wouldn’t lose voters.”

Back in February, the actor mocked Trump when he hosted NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” He donned a red Soviet-style hockey jersey that bore Trump’s name on the back along with the number 45.

On Monday night, Cheadle went on to respond to a few more political remarks.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) wrote: “Justifying a president’s racist tirade by using false charges of anti-Semitism is beneath the Senate.”

“Is it tho?” Cheadle asked.

Fox News Senior Political Analyst Brit Hume declared that the the latest scandal swirling around Trump does not involve “racism.”

“Trump’s ‘go back’ comments were nativist, xenophobic, counterfactul and politically stupid. But they simply do not meet the standard definition of racist, a word so recklessly flung around these days that its actual meaning is being lost,” he wrote.

Matthew Dowd, 58, chief political analyst at ABC News, tried to school Hume, 76. “Please buy a dictionary,” he tweeted. “Or I am happy to send you one. Just need mailing address.” (RELATED: Soledad O’Brien Calls Hume A**hole In Pre-New Year’s Taunt)

Cheadle’s reply to Hume: A bright yellow frown-face emoji.

The actor was still going strong at 2:02 A.M., which, in all fairness, is 11 A.M. L.A. time if that is where he is.

Jay Lawrence, who owns the Florida Stingrays (this is football), remarked, “You always seem so much more intelligent when you’re acting.”

Cheadle demeaned him, saying, “Tweeted like a true … I’m sorry, who (what) are you again …?”

The Florida Stingrays are an amateur football team in the United Football Federation of America. They play in Fort Myers, Florida. They have zero championships.