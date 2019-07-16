Entertainment

Karl Shiels Of ‘Peaky Blinders’ And ‘Batman Begins’ Dies At 47

Karl Shiels attends the Irish Film and Television Awards in the Burlington Hotel on October 30, 2004 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by ShowbizIreland/Getty Images)

Lauryn Overhultz Columnist

Actor Karl Shiels passed away Monday, although the cause of death isn’t clear.

The actor’s agent Lisa Cook confirmed his death Tuesday, according to a report published by Page Six. He was 47 years old.

Shiels reportedly passed away in his sleep after repeatedly falling asleep on set of soap opera “Fair City,” The Sun reported. (RELATED: Fashion Icon And Socialite Gloria Vanderbilt Dies At 95)

“Karl was a uniquely talented individual, simultaneously intense, lighthearted, funny, sharp-witted, outspoken and intensely powerful as an actor, director and artistic director of the Theatre Upstairs – where he was such a support and mentor for young writers, actors and directors – and of his own company Semper Fi before that,” Cook said in a statement regarding the actor’s death. “Karl was a remarkable force in Irish theatre and hugely loved and respected by all who worked with him.”

“…Karl was also our friend, the loving father to his two girls, a man loved by so many who knew him and worked with him and he will be deeply mourned by all who did,” her statement continued. “Our hearts are broken but today our thoughts are with his partner Laura and his family, his children and their mother Dearbhla and his many close friends among whom we count ourselves lucky to have been for so many years. And for the rest of us, as Karl himself would so often say……’Onwards…'”