Netflix Could Lose Almost $1 Billion In Revenue Every Year Once ‘The Office’ Leaves

Netflix could lose a ton of money when “The Office” leaves in 2020.

According to a study from InMyArea.com, 10% of Netflix users say they will cancel their subscription once the hit show leaves the streaming service.

That could result in an annual revenue loss of $935 million if they follow through. About 60% who say they would cancel are between the ages of 18 and 34. (RELATED: ‘The Office‘ Will Leave Netflix In January 2021, Will Stream On NBC Platform)

That’s certainly not going to be a fun pill to swallow.

I’m not an expert, but it sure does seem like people aren’t too pleased with Netflix losing the legendary comedy, and I don’t blame them.

I watch “The Office” on Netflix more than any other show on the service, and it’s not close. It’s not close at all. The fact Netflix is letting it go is downright absurd. Do they hate money? Do they hate having viewers?

It just doesn’t make sense at all. “The Office” is an iconic American show. It’s got some of the best characters and comedy we’ve ever seen on TV.

Its presence on Netflix has only carried on the hit legacy of the show. Now, it’s going to NBC’s service, and I know people aren’t happy at all.

Best of luck, Netflix. It certainly looks like they’re going to need all the help they can get if they lose $935 million.